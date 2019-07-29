Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan may soon visit Afghanistan in a bid to help the peace process as Washington and Islamabad come closer after prolonged tensions, officials said on Sunday.

Close aides of the premier told The Nation that PM Khan had promised to play a ‘more positive’ role in the Afghan peace process during his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington.

“Islamabad is already doing whatever it can to ensure peace in Afghanistan. We are ready to enhance efforts to achieve the goal. Peace in Afghanistan is vital to the regional stability,” said the PM’s aide.

Another senior official said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s recent visit had improved the ties between the two countries. “The Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has this on his mind (visiting Afghanistan). This is likely to happen soon,” he added.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will remain in contact at the highest level for the sake of regional stability. “The US is supporting our dialogue. They (the US) want us to remain engaged,” he maintained.

The Taliban have been holding peace talks with the US for nearly a year but have refused to meet with the Afghan government, which they view as a puppet regime.

PAK EMBASSY STATEMENT

In Kabul yesterday, the Pakistan Embassy restricted visa issuance to Afghans. An embassy spokesperson said the step had been taken after harassment by a thuggish group outside the embassy.

The group takes bribe from people to grant them access to consular section, said the spokesperson, adding the members of the group were holding sticks in their hands and were also supported by Afghan police as officers have not been taking action against them.

The spokesperson said that the embassy would now issue visas to senior persons, women, patients and businessmen only. “The complete visa service will be resumed after police takes action against the group,” he added.

Later on Sunday, Pakistan’s embassy announced that it will resume routine consular services from tomorrow (Monday) after Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Idress Zaman assured Pakistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Zahid Nasrullah Khan that the gang operating in the premises will be “immediately busted”.

Zaman assured Khan that the authorities will take action against the group that was involved in harassing and extorting money from visa applicants. Zaman further said that a “full inquiry will be conducted and necessary measures will be put in place to prevent such criminals from operating near and about the embassy premises”, the press statement read.

Last week, PM Khan and President Trump agreed to bolster cooperation in Afghanistan to pressure Taliban militants to reach a peace deal.

Washington expects Islamabad to use its influence on the Taliban to force them to agree to a political settlement. The Taliban recently said they would visit Pakistan if PM Khan extends an invitation to them.

International affairs expert Dr Huma Baqai said the new era of peace was around the corner and Afghanistan was the biggest beneficiary of this change. “Pakistan has always desired for political solution of Afghan crisis. The US is making the right kind of commitment for Afghan peace. US, China and Russia are also taking serious efforts to bring all stakeholders on negotiation table. Pakistan is committed to facilitate Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process. Afghan peace is not the sole responsibility of Pakistan; all the major stakeholders must put collective efforts in order to get desirable results,” she said.

Analyst Dr Zahid Anwar said collective efforts were imperative for sustainable peace in Afghanistan. “The recent development in Afghan reconciliation process is appreciable. Pakistan has always emphasized on Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process,” he said.

Anwar said the bilateral ties were always maintained on the basis of national interest. “Pakistan and Afghanistan should resolve all outstanding issue through negotiation. Pakistan has always opened its arms for Afghan refugees. Hundreds of thousand Afghan refugees must return to their own country,” he said.