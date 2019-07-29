Share:

LAHORE - Traffic wardens on Sunday chased and captured a murder suspect on the bridge as he tried to jump into the Ravi River near Shahdara.

The suspect was identified by police as Mushtaq, a resident of district Rahim Yar Khan. Police said Mushtaq was wanted to them in connection with the murder of his wife. On July 23, the accused killed his wife at home and reached Lahore. The suspect was later handed over to the Shahdara police for further interrogation.

A city traffic police spokesman said the traffic wardens deployed at a nearby point chased and arrested the alleged killer shortly after a citizen identified him as a “killer on the loose.” Chief Traffic Officer Captain (retired) Liaqat Ali Malik has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the wardens.