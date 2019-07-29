Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the security situation and important affairs came under discussion.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan and COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also discussed matters related to US visit.

They also exchanged views on the internal and regional security situation.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director-General Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed were also present in the meeting.