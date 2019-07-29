Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi district Police have finalised security plan for Eid-ul-Azha while 2,254 cops will be deployed to provide security cover to the citizens on Eid congregations.

According to a police spokesman, under a comprehensive plan devised on the special directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Faisal Rana, tight security arrangements would be made for Eid-ul-Azha aimed at averting any untoward incident.

The security personnel will be deployed at 655 mosques and imambargahs, Eid congregations, public places and important buildings to thwart any untoward incident, he said, adding that police officers had been directed to ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

Walk-through gates and scanners would also be installed at main Eid congregations for the safety of the citizens.

He said that more than 2254 police officials including 14 senior police officers, 29 inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 189 assistant sub-inspectors, 68 head constables and 1845 constables would be deployed to cover all important places, adding police would remain high alert during Eid days.

Police in-charges of all circles would ensure proper security arrangements at the Eid congregations, he said. He said that special directives had also been issued to all officers concerned for effective security measures. Volunteers will also be deployed on Eid congregations.

Special pickets had been set up at all the entry and exit points of the city. He said that on the directives of the CPO, a special security plan was also formulated for Murree and leaves of police personnel had been cancelled.

City Traffic Police will also deploy maximum traffic wardens to regulate traffic in Murree during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he added.

Rawalpindi police as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab will make all out efforts to facilitate the tourists and provide and maintain safe and secure environment, he added.

The CPO has directed senior police officers to visit Murree and supervise security arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha, he said, adding that the CTO and SP Saddar would set up camp offices in Murree to monitor all arrangements.