ISLAMABAD : At least 3 people died and another one was critically injured when a speeding trailer hit a car in Wah Cantt Model Town, Rawalpindi on Sunday morning.

According to details, police said that a recklessly-driven trailer hit a private car carrying four people.

The car wrecked completely in the collision resulting in death of three persons onboard on the spot. The trailer driver responsible for the accident fled from the scene.

Rescue teams arrived immediately at the site of the accident and shifted the injured and the bodies to the DHQ Hospital, where the condition of the wounded man was reported to be critical.