LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held separate meetings with PML-N President and leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday to discuss Opposition’s upcoming All Parties Conference.

Bilawal first met JUI-F chief at a local hotel and later visited the residence of

PML-N President in a bid to unite Opposition for giving a tough time to the present regime.

Accompanied by Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor, Bilawal reached the residence of Shehbaz Sharif in the evening where he was welcomed by Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Saad Rafiq, Ayaz Sadiq and Maryam Aurangzeb.

Talking to the media after detailed discussion, Shehbaz said that Pakistan and Imran Khan cannot go side by side. “It will be in the interest of the country to get rid of this incompetent government as soon as possible”, he said. He said that he hasn’t seen such an incompetent government in his whole life where the relevant Minister himself doesn’t know where the wheat has gone just after the harvest season.

“Where are 5 million houses and 10 million jobs as promised by this government. The reality is that millions of people were rendered jobless by PTI’s government,” he said, adding, the government has failed miserably in addressing the problems being faced by the people.

He said that Rehbar Committee meeting will be held after Eid to finalise the agenda of the APC.

Bilawal Bhutto said that this government is involved in the theft of flour, sugar, petrol and other basic commodities but not a single investigation is conducted.

“We’ll have to get rid of this ‘selected’ government,” he said, adding, the Opposition is jointly working for the people of Pakistan as they are facing multiple problems due to this incompetent government.

He was of the view that different options came from all the parties of the Opposition including the in-house change and demand of fresh elections and these all issues will be discussed in the proposed APC that will be convened shortly.

He said that there is no need to hold a sit-in in Islamabad as the government will be ousted when they will reach the middle way while heading towards the Federal capital.

Bilawal and Maulana Fazl also jointly talked to the media after their meeting at a local hotel.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the meeting focused the proposed post-Eid multi-party conference besides discussing other political issues.

Insisting that the Opposition was on one page against the government, he told a questioner that a decision on whether the Opposition should work for in-house change or seek mid-term polls would be taken from the joint platform of the united Opposition.

He said that impact of the talks between the Opposition parties would be visible after Eidul Azha.

Maulana Fazl said that the Rehbar Committee, comprising senior leaders of all opposition parties, would give proposals about the likely agenda of the MPC.

Responding to a query about the alternative after the ouster of the incumbent rulers, he said at first the public mandate “stolen” in the 2018 general election should be returned to the deserving so that the country could get political and economic stability.

He said the steps taken by the PTI government during the last years had damaged the country so much that a question mark had been put on its survival.

He said the first preference after ouster of Imran Khan from the power corridors would be to support the national economy.

