Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education (E&SE) Akbar Ayub Khan on Tuesday announced that proposed single curriculum at the primary level of education would be implemented within next two months as a sizeable progress had been made in this regard.

Speaking at SSC-2020 result declaration and prize distribution ceremony of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Abbottabad, Akbar Ayub said the sectors that were still closed due to coronavirus preventive measures might be reopened after Eid as the Prime Minister Imran Khan was also worried about the economic problems being faced by the people associated with such sectors.

He, however, said that stricter implementation of preventive SOPs against Covid-19 pandemic would be required on Eid ul Adha and during Muharram.

Referring to the vision and agenda of the PTI, he said the middle and poor classes of the country were the main driving force behind the power of PTI therefore, elimination of frustrations of the downtrodden segments of society was top priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The minister said a uniformed educational syllabus was the only solution to bring the poor at par with those children who were availing quality education in elite educational institutions.