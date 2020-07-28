Share:

ISLAMABAD- Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has dismissed three employees of Regional Tax Office, Faisalabad from service. The FBR has issued dismissal orders in accordance with Efficiency and Discipline Rules-1973 after their official misconduct was confirmed during official inquiry. The criminal investigation was underway against these employees and an FIR was also registered against them. The dismissed officials include Abid Iqbal, UDC Jhang Zone, Javaid Masih, Notice Server and Manzoor Qadir, Chowkidar. Another employee Aslam Pervaiz, Chowkidar has been suspended for a period of three months. In a separate Notification, FBR (HQ) has placed Syed Muhammad Salman Bukhari, Appraising Officer, Model Customs Collectorate, Gwadar and Maqbool Ahmad, IRO, RTO Faisalabad under suspension for a period of three months.