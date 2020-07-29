Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Wednesday lashed out at Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, saying that he has crossed all the limits regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB) bill.

Speaking in National Assembly (NA), the PML-N member said the impression was given that opposition parties are trying to create hurdles for NAB law. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is a heavenly place where only angels live. All the honest leaders are residing there, he taunted.

Khawaja Asif said that some political personalities are nothing more than a curse. We only want to end the tradition of filing fake cases against opposition leaders. PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah was illegally booked in drugs case, he went on to say.

Khawaja Asif said history tells that those who make wrong laws, they ultimately fall prey to it. We are only demanding amendments in the laws, he clarified.

The PML-N leader further added that the government is setting new example of corruption by giving immunity to its ministers in BRT and Malam Jabba projects.

The reaction came day after FM Qureshi said that NAB would become meaningless if recommendations of the opposition are implemented.

He said that draft of the opposition hinted at eliminating money laundering from the jurisdiction of the NAB law, if that happens then the anti-graft watchdog will become meaningless.

He said that the government wants to get Pakistan off the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), therefore urgent legislation on four bills is necessary. FATF’s three requirements are transparency, accountability and cooperation with international organizations, he told.

Qureshi urged the opposition to delink their demand of amending the NAB law with legislation relating to fulfilling international obligations to bring Pakistan out of FATF’s grey list.