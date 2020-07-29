Share:

Peshawar - Educational boards in KP province declared results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate students on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that exams could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the evaluation was done on the basis of the previous results of the students.

In Peshawar, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) declared the result at a ceremony where position holder students were given away prizes and commendation certificates.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Chairman of the board Qaiser Alam Khan also addressed the ceremony.

A total of 117,825 students had been enrolled in both parts of FA, FSc from BISEP. All of them were declared successful.

Three top positions were shared by four students of Jinnah College for Women, University of Peshawar. Maryam Nadeem of the college clinched the top position in the board by obtaining 1054 marks. Mahnoor Saleem and Fatima of the same college shared the second position with 1035 marks, while Ishmal Johar of the same college achieved 1025 marks and stood third.

In the Engineering Group, Akbar Khanzada received 1017 marks to stand first.

He was followed by Muhammad Ali Afridi of Islamia College Peshawar on second position with 999 marks, while Aoha Roohi Amin stood third in the group with 993 marks.

In humanities Group, Mohamad Umair of Islamia College Peshawar won the top position with 970 marks. Zala Sheikh of Jinnah College for Women with 966 marks got second position and Linta Khan of Hadaf College for Girls received 962 marks thus getting the third place.

In General Science group, Khizar Ali Shah of the Islamia College Peshawar got 980 marks to clinch top position. Shaour Ahmad stood second with 974 marks and Asad Khan remained third by getting 968 marks.