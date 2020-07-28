Share:

PESHAWAR-BISE Peshawar has announced Intermediate Result 2020. Hadaf College for Girls Peshawar bagged board position in its very first intermediate result. Linta Khan of Hadaf College for Girls secured third position in Humanities Group. Hadaf Colleges is a project of Punjab Group of Colleges, the largest educational network in Pakistan. Hadaf Colleges had started its educational activities in Peshawar in 2018 and its very first batch secured board position in intermediate result 2020. It is a matter of great pride for the college to be in the league of position holder colleges with its first batch and in a very short span of time.