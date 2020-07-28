Share:

ISLAMABAD-A writ petition challenging the appointment of Special Assistants to Prime Minister having dual nationalities has been filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Chairman Pakistan Justice Party (PJP) Malik Munsif Awan Advocate filed the petition through his counsel Muhammad Ikram Chaudhary Advocate and cited federation through Secretary Law and Justice, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Cabinet Division, Secretary Establishment Division having SAPMs Nadeem Babar, Abdul Razaq Dawod, Shahzad Qasim, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Tania S Aidrus, Shahbaz Gill, Moeed Yousaf and Nadeem Afzal Gondal as respondents.

He argued that with so many enemies prying to eliminate Pakistan and cap its nuclear assets, how could one expect to have unbiased and honest advice from those foreign nationals on matters like national security, economy, digitisation and planning, future prospects, and political and parliamentary affairs.

Munsif contended that what mechanism have been devised to ensure pilferage of sensitive information on part of these individuals/respondents who have taken oath of allegiance to other countries.