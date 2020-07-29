Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The special anti-polio campaign will be started from August 17 in Bahawalpur under which as many as 729,763 children under the age of 5 years will be administered anti-Polio drops in the district. This was told in a meeting held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office on Tuesday under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial. Some 1455 teams have been constituted for the campaign which included 1288 mobile teams and 167 fixed teams. The campaign will be monitored by 296 Area Incharges, 123 Union Council Monitoring Officers and six Tehsil Supervisors.

The door-to-door campaign will continue from August 17 to August 19 whereas August 20 is reserved for left out children. The DC directed the officials concerned to use masks, gloves and hand sanitizers durin the campaign in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. He said that Assistant Commissioners (ACs) must play their due role to make the campaign successful in their respective tehsils.