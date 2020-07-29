Share:

MULTAN - Waste Management Company (WMC) gave approval to Eid Cleanliness Plan which would be implemented under corona SOPs followed by monsoon rains on Tuesday. It would work out in three phases in order to keep the city clean and healthy. DC Amir Khatak approved the plan in a meeting arranged here, with CEO WMC Abdul Latif, managers, deputy managers, sector heads and supervisors of the department of respective localities came up to participate in the meeting. According to official spokesperson, all Eidgahs, grand mosques and their surrounding places would be disinfected proficiently in first phase, while offal collected from across the city dumped timely in second phase. Third phase would be initiated by washing off places being used for collective sacrifice by sanitizing through chlorine-mixed water, decided the meeting.