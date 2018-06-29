Share:

Pasni is considered as a major coastal city which is next to Gwadar has been ignored since 2013. The government is failed to work on its educational sector where the youths are completely deprived to get education. The parents cannot afford to send their children to private schools for gaining education and governmental schools are failed to provide well-quality education to the students as a consequence the students get disappointed to go to schools. Therefore, we can find multiple out-of- school children in Pani. The government has not provided a single school yet as compare to other cities where they had successfully provided universities, colleges etc but unfortunately, after visiting three CP, it has not got its fundamental rights or needs such as good electricity water etc.

So I humbly request to the Chief Minister of Pakistan to have a glance over the serous issue and eradicate them as soon as possible.

IMDAD HOTH,

Turbat, June 9.