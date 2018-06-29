Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Yahya Afridi as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Supreme Court building.

Judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers, law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad, attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court Arbab Muhammad Arif conducted the proceedings of oath-taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also attended the ceremony.

Justice Afridi, who was born on Jan 23, 1965, hails from Kohat Frontier Region. Justice Afridi was elevated to the high court as additional judge on Mar 15, 2010, and subsequently he was confirmed as permanent judge of the high court on Mar 15, 2012.

Before elevation to the bench of high court, Justice Afridi was a prominent lawyer running a famous law firm, Afridi, Shah & Minallah, which was established in 1997.

The two other associates of the firm are judge of the Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Islamabad High Court’s judge Athar Minallah.

Justice Afridi had done his LL B from Law College, Punjab University, in 1988, and did his LL.M from Jesus College, Cambridge University, UK, in 1990.

During legal career, Justice Afridi appeared in several high profile cases. Legal circles considered a competent lawyer, who was well versed in constitutional and corporate law. He also served as assistant advocate general in his early career until 1994.

Justice Afridi has also served as inspection judge for different districts. He also remained the chairman of the Labour Appellate Tribunal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, company judge of the Abbottabad circuit bench, head of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal, chairman of the Enrollment Committee of Lawyers at Abbottabad Bench and Peshawar, and administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts.

Meanwhile, Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) recommended the confirmation of three additional judges of Balochistan High Court (BHC).

These judges include Justice Zaheerud Din Kakarh, Justice Abdullah Baloch and Justice Nazeer Langu.

The JCP comprises five senior-most judges, chief justice of relevant high court, the attorney general for Pakistan, the law minister, and a bar representative.