Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Head Mustafa Kamal and others Thursday submitted their party tickets to their returning officers for contesting election from Karachi.

In the last day of submission of party tickets, the candidates, contesting elections from different constituencies have submitted their party tickets.

PPP leader Rashi Rabbani appeared before returning officer (RO) to submit party ticket of his party chairman Bilawar Bhutto, who is contesting election from NA-246, Lyari, (a stronghold of PPP). Imran Kahn party ticket was submitted by Imran Ismail, who is candidate of NA-243.

PSP head Mustafa Kamal submitted his party ticket for contesting election from NA-247, he withdrawn his nomination from NA-253.

Arfi Alvi of PTI and PSP leader Fozia Kosori submitted their party tickets; they both are contesting election from NA-247. PTI leader Ali Zaidi submitted his party ticket from NA-244, Qaisar Nizamani of PPP, a known TV actor is contesting election from NA-245.

Dr Sagheer of PSP has submitted his party ticket from NA-245. Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Saleem Zia submitted his party ticket from NA-246. Hassan Sabir of PSP has submitted his party ticket from NA-242. Other candidates, belong to the different parties have also submit their tickets to the ROs.

According to the election commission, the candidates who are not able to submit their party tickets will be declared as independent candidates and they will be allotted election symbols. The withdrawal date is June 29.