Multan-The government will set up 59 flood relief and 46 veterinary camps across Multan division in case of flooding, disclosed Imran Sikandar Baloch, Commissioner Multan division.

Chairing a meeting held to review possibility of flood in the upcoming monsoon here on Friday, the commissioner further disclosed that the land site for the proposed camps has already been selected, adding that 56 permanent and four makeshift camps would also be established in case of flooding. He directed the deputy commissioners of all districts of Multan division to set up flood control rooms at their offices.

He claimed that all flood protection dykes have been upgraded while encroachments from the path of floodwater have been eliminated. He added that all departments concerned including Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, irrigation and others have been in constant contact with one another and exchanging details of available machinery and human resource.

He said that an emergency plan for Multan division for flood fighting has been evolved in view of likely flooding under which all Deputy Commissioners and irrigation officials have been advised to stay alert.

He said that although there was no threat of flooding as yet, still we were fully prepared to cope with any emergency situation. He disclosed that the arrival of water in rivers was continuously being monitored with the help of latest technology and a comprehensive evacuation plan had been prepared for the inhabitants and their animals. He announced that the divisional administration had plenty of medicines and vaccines in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioners of Multan, Lodhran, Vehari and Khanwal submitted their flood fighting plans and detailed of preparations.

138 POWER PILFERERS CAUGHT

The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) claimed to have caught 138 power pilferers in a crackdown throughout south Punjab on Friday.

According to officials, the Mepco teams, accompanying the task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 194,000 units.

A sum of over Rs3.5 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers on charges of tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Mepco officials sources said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.