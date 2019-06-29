Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to go to the people of Pakistan against the government in which people have drowned in the tsunami of price hike.

Speaking to journalists here in the parliament building, he said that there is no way left for opposition but to go to the people.

Bilawal said June 28 was a black day in the history of Pakistan because “an anti-people and rigged budget was bulldozed in the parliament.”

“Speaker refused to issue production order of two members of National Assembly despite he himself repeatedly asked for their production orders. Condemning the Speaker, he said: “Speakers are supposed to be impartial but this Speaker is worst than General Ziaul Haq’s and General Pervez Musharraf’s Speakers.”

He said there was censorship in the National Assembly. The government, he said, had attacked Sindh and Thar coal project.

“The government is making people unemployed instead of providing jobs. How long we can bear these injustices,” he asked.

The PPP chief urged the people to rise against this government and announced his rally in Gujar Khan today (June 29).

Chairman Bilawal said that this budget was sucking blood of labors and growers. “This government in the name of encroachment has razed to the ground the abode of poor people. Incompetency is the hall mark of the government,” he added. He said money was forcibly extracted from poor and was being dolled out to the rich. “People were defrauded in the name of change. Opposition had offered government help in good faith but this is an anti people government. This is rigged budget and called it PTIMF budget,” he added.

Bilawal said that he had started his mass movement and he will tell the people of Punjab that how this government was looting and plundering the money owned by the poor people of Pakistan. The PPP chief said that he will also hold rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including former tribal belt and then other cities.