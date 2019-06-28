Share:

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri strongly condemned the atrocities and worst human rights violations by Israeli forces on innocent Palestinians. In a meeting with a 3-member delegation led by President of Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar in Islamabad, he reiterated Pakistan’s Parliament support to the cause of Palestine liberation.

The Deputy Speaker said that Pakistan always stood with Palestinian people in the hour of adversities and atrocities by Israelites expansionist regimes. He said that international community should assert its pressure on Israel to end oppression and worst human rights abuses against the innocent Palestinian people, especially women and children.

He said that liberation of Kashmir and Palestine were longstanding unresolved issues that needed to be taken holistically and collaborative efforts at international level were imperative by the whole Muslim community. He also condemned the forceful recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital.

Qasim Khan Suri said that the integrity of Al-Quds and sacred feelings attached with the place makes the cause of people of Palestine more urgent and demands the attention of the whole Muslim community. He said that people in Pakistan, its Parliament, government and media were always on the same page that Palestinian and Kashmiri people’s liberation must be on the top priority agenda at all international forums to be resolved as per aspirations of the people. He agreed for regular parliamentary interaction to give momentum to the resolution of outstanding issues.

President Al-Quds Parliament Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar appreciated the support the Pakistani Parliament and people have been extending for the just cause of Palestine. He said that both Kashmir and Palestine issues were almost the same in nature and needed to be resolved. He said that Palestinian people and the government were grateful for parliamentary and diplomatic support extended by the government and people of Pakistan at all regional and international forums.

Hamid Abdullah Hussein Al-Ahmar suggested that regular interaction between parliamentarians would further forge the efforts of Muslim Ummah towards institutionalizing the efforts for resolution of issues of Palestine and Kashmir. He said that the recent conference in Turkey on Al-Quds issue had further brought the Palestine issue into limelight. He stressed the need for unity amongst Muslim Ummah in order to address the issues confronting peace and stability in Muslim countries.