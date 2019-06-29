Share:

Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi has said that government is ready to conduct debate in the National Assembly on Foreign policy with a purpose to evolve a consensus on various affairs.

Speaking here in National Assembly on Saturday on a point raised by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Minister said “We are ready to listen the viewpoint of the Opposition and to respond their queries. The government has no issue to discuss foreign policy but there should be bi-partisan approach and both sides should listen viewpoint of each other with patience”.