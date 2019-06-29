Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Friday said the draft law on expansion of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) should be finalised in consultation with relevant departments at the earliest. Initially, the WCLA would be expanded to cities of Multan and Bhera, north and south regions of the province, and for this purpose amendments would be made to the Walled City of Lahore Authority Act 2012. The Punjab chief minister had issued orders for expansion of the WCLA at the province level.Speaking at a meeting at Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that many cities in Punjab have historical importance and restoration of historical building to their original form would help promote tourism in the province. He also ordered the authorities to identify cities for further expansion of WCLA.The chief secretary mentioned that the government is taking concrete steps for promotion of tourism, adding that historical and cultural heritage is a national asset and its preservation is a collective responsibility. He asked the relevant departments to work hard for ensuring protection of sites of archeological, historical and cultural importance and seek help of international institutes and experts for this purpose.