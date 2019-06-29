Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan finished fifth in the South Asia Regional Qualifying event of the ITF Asia 12&Under Team Competition-2019, as they beat Maldives 3-0 in the last match played in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Friday.

Haider gave Pakistan advantage in the tie, as he overwhelmed his counterpart Kaisaan Izzath 6-0, 6-0 in the first match. Haider never allowed Kaisaan any chance to stay in the match and recorded comprehensive victory. In the second match, Ahtesham doubled Pakistan’s lead by beating Meekail Ahmed 6-4, 6-2. Ahtesham wasted very little time to clinch the first set by breaking 10th game of Meekail, while he was in supreme control in the second set, where he broke second and fourth games of Meekail to win the set 6-2, thus gave Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead. In the doubles match, Haider Ali Rizwan/Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Kaisaan Izzath/Shaheeb 6-2, 6-2. It was one-sided encounter, as Pakistani pair was too tough to handle for Maldives pair, who had no answers to the speed and agility of Haider and Hussnain. Earlier, Pakistan lost group-III tie against India 0-3. Manas Manoj outclassed M Hussnain Ali Rizwan 6-0, 6-0; Rithin Pranav thrashed M Haider Ali Rizwan 6-0, 6-0 while Manas Manoj/Arnav Vijay overwhelmed Haider Ali/Ahtesham 6-0, 6-0.