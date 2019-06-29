Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Sara Mansoor and second seed Sarah Mahboob Khan entered the 3rd SNGPL All-Pakistan Tennis Championship 2019 ladies singles final by beating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex on Friday.

In the first semifinal, top seed Sara Mansoor struggled hard to win her encounter against Mehaq khokhar in a two-set match. Sara faced tough resistance in the first set, which she won 7-6(4) while she played superbly to win the second set 6-3.

In the second semi-final, Sarah Mahboob registered straight sets win against Noor Malik (ZTBL). Noor Malik matched fire with fire till 3-3 but after that Sarah utilized her experience and won next three points in a row to win the first set 6-3 while she had to struggle hard to win the second set against spirited Noor 6-5.

Zahra Salman won the girls 18&under singles title by routing Sheeza Sadique in straight sets. Third seed pair of Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Chaudhary annexed the men’s doubles title by beating top seed pair of Muhammad Abid and Shahzad Khan in a thrilling and entertaining three-set final.

Hamza Roman won the boys & girls 10&under title by beating Hania Minhas. Hamza also qualified for the boys & girls 12&under final and will now face Asad. Hamid Israr claimed the boys 14&under singles title by defeating Kashan Omer in straight sets. Hamid also moved into the final of 16&under singles by eliminating Sami Zaib in three-set match. In the final, he will face Faizan Fiaz, who stunned top seed Nalain Abbas in a thrilling three set match.

Ahmed Kamil won the 18&under singles title by beating Sami Zaib in straight sets. Hamid Israr and Sami Zaib annexed the boys 16&under title by beating Nalain Abbas and Farman Shakeel in straight set. In the senior 50 plus event, Irfan Ullah/Israr Gul beat former Davis cuppers Rashid Malik (ZTBL)/Hameed-ul-Haq in a well-contested two-set match to lift the title.