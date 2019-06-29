Share:

KHANEWAL/RAJANPUR -Six persons including three members of a same family including two women died and 20 others sustained injuries three accidents occurred in different area here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 and police, three members of a same family - a man, his mother and aunt, died when a speeding bus, coming from the opposition direction, ran a motorcycle over here on Kabirwala-Khanewal Road.

The deceased persons were identified as: 25-year-old Muhammad Tanveer Ahmed, his mother Zarina Bibi,45, and 40-year-old aunt Munawar Bibi whereas his 18-year-old sister Sarah Bibi sustained crtical injuries and was rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene.

The dead bodies were shifted to THQ Hospital Kabirwala medico-legal formalities by the police.

The police have launched further investigation.

In Rajanpur, a man along with his son was killed in an accident while another electrocuted in a separate incident occurred in a different area on Friday.

According to the police, a passenger van was on the way to Lahore from Rajanpur when it collided with an auto-rickshaw near Muhammadpur. Resultantly, rickshaw driver Abdul Hakeem and his six-year-old son Muhammad Aqib died on the spot. The van driver fled the scene while passengers survived the accident largely unhurt. In another incident, Muhammad Akram of Basaywala was electrocuted.

In Sheikhupura, as many as 19 persons sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned here on Friday, rescue sources said.

According to Rescue 1122, a Gujranwala-bound passenger bus, bearing registration (LWC-3382), coming from Lahore, overturned due to over speeding on GT Road near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange.

As a result, 19 persons got injured. The Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene and after first medical aid shifted the injured to local hospital for treatment.