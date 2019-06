Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three Pakistanis made it to the semifinals of the 26th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championship 2019, after defeating their respective opponents in different categories in Macau on Friday. In U-15, Pakistan’s M Hamza Khan thrashed Shameil Haeyzad of Malaysia 11-1, 11-7 and 11-8. In U-19, Pakistan’s Haris Qasim overcame Aaron Jon Widhaha of Singapore 4-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9 while Hamza Sharif of Pakistan beat Darryl Gan Zi King of Malaysia 11-7, 6-11, 11-3, 11-4.