Share:

LAHORE (PR) Working class of Pakistan has demanded the federal and provincial governments to adopt National Economic Self Reliance Policy. It called upon the government to impose taxes on the elite and feudal lords. It also asked the government to reduce and freeze the prices of essential commodities of daily use and control price hike and raise the minimum wages of the workers to Rs. 30000/- P.M and old age pension to Rs. 15000 and bring the contract workers employed in government and semi government and industries and trade and media on permanent basis urgently. These and other demands were raised in the large conference held by the trade union representatives and workers under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation presided over by Mrs Rubeena Jamil, President of the Confederation. It was participated by large number of representatives of trade union and workers from all parts of the country. Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the Confederation, demanded to the federal and provincial governments to get ensured safe and healthy working conditions to the workers at workplace. The conference was addressed by Abdul Latif Nizamani (Sindh), Akbar Ali Khan (Bank), Khushi Muhammad Khokhar (Irrigation), Niaz Khan (Punjab), Ghulam Dastagir Metla (Multan), Akram Bunda, Salahuddin Ayubi, Osama Tariq (WAPDA), Hassan Muhammad Rana (PTCL), Ch. Muhammad Anwar (Railway), Qari Javaid, Haji Mukhtar (Transport) and other representatives of the Confederation. The Conference declared that the working class of Pakistan would hold rallies in support of their demands on 10th July, 2019 in case the government failed to redress their legitimate demands.