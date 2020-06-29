Share:

attock - The education department Attock with the assistance of local administration and police busted a three-member gang which swindled millions of rupees from people through offering them appointments in education department. According to details, the group was led by a female while an official of education department was also hand in glove with the group.

“Through a string operation along with police and local administration, we have netted the ring leader – a female who allegedly swindled millions of rupees from people mostly belonging to village Boota near Attock for offering them jobs and issuance of appointment letters in different schools of UnionCouncil Akhori,” said Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Dr Javaid Iqbal while talking to media persons on Sunday. He said that the racket was run by the lady who while dubbing herself as senior education department officer swindled money from poor and jobless people of Fatehjang and Attock and later when they demanded money back from her, she along with a clerk posted at the office of district officer secondary education and a stamp maker issued them fake appointment letters of government jobs.

Iqbal told newsmen that the racket came under spotlight when a man identified as Abdul Khaliq visited the local education office with an appointment letter of his brother Muhammad Usman as a class-IV employee in Government Girls School Akhori. He said upon verification, the letter was found fake.

He said that the man in his statement told police that he made the full payment after the fraudster promised his brother a job in education department. He claimed that the woman had also asked him to “arrange more persons” seeking jobs in various departments of the federal and provincial governments. He said that during preliminary statements recorded from the victims, so far nine persons including two female were deprived of thousands of rupees by the gang on the pretext of their appointment in education department.

He said that a committee was constituted comprising District Education Officer Secondary Muhammad Ikram Zia andDeputy District Officer Attock Taqi Abbas, which gathered the information and recorded statements of the victims mostly belonging to village Boota.

The female was arrested from her house. He said that police upon her identification nabbed her gang-member - a clerk serving in education department while stamps, fake letter heads and appointment letters were also recovered from the gang. He also called upon affected people to approach education department or police to get a complaint registered against the racket or racket leader.

According to police, the racket leader also swindled millions of rupees from different persons in Hazro, Fatehjang and Attock for offering them jobs in various Gulf countries and later used to return them some part of the swindled amount.