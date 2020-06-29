Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday extended interim bail of President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case till July 7.

According to details, LHC also extended that deadline of signing surety bonds till July 7 and ordered Shehbaz Sharif to get tested for coronavirus from Institute of Public Health on July 2. The court also directed director of the institute to submit report of opposition leader’s coronavirus test in the court.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif filed plea in LHC for extension in his interim bail after doctors of Mayo and Ittefaq Hospital advised him to rest for another three weeks.