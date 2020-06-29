Share:

MIANWALI - The number of coronavirus cases rose to 338 in the district on Sunday while screening and sampling of suspected patients was in progress, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the health department Dr Kashif Ali Shah.

Talking to the media here, Shah said that a total of 17 people had died of coronavirus in the district so far while 112 people had recovered and returned to their homes.

The CEO Health said that out of 209 confirmed cases, 14 were admitted to DHQ Hospital, whereas, the remaining 195 were quarantined, adding the health department was constantly fighting the disease and was working hard to eradicate it.

He said that mobile health units and teams of the health department were conducting screening and sampling in every tehsil of the district. He further said that the number of coronavirus cases were increasing in the district with each passing day, adding that people should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in true letter and spirit to control the spread of pandemic.