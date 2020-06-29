Share:

ISLAMABAD - The closure of schools and colleges have added to the miseries of parents as the excessive use of digital gadgets including smart phones, laptops and tablets among children during the COVID-19 pandemic period has raised serious concerns for them.

Children are spending more time on screens for entertainment rather than studies. They watch animated movies, cartoon and play games on different gadgets which can become serious threat for their mental and physical health. Sarah Akram, a mother of three school going kids, said her children were at home for more than four months. They were spending time on internet playing games.

“Due to spread of coronavirus pandemic, children are unable to go to parks and playgrounds for leisure and they are restricted to homes now-a-days,” she added.

Zahid Ali said his son was studying in grade six and he was spending his time on mobile mostly.