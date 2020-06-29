Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday has said that the people of Pakistan have given mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan and he will not resign.

Speaking in the National Assembly (NA), the minister said that PM Imran enjoys confidence of the house. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will not make any compromise on its ideology, he clarified.

Qureshi said that Imran Khan has been made PM to take notices against corrupt elements and money launderers.

No COVID-19 positive member has been invited to attend the National Assembly (NA) proceedings today, he added.

The minister said that forty hours were fixed for debate on the budgetary proposals but the members held discussion more than the allotted time.