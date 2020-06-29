Share:

Islamabad - Police on Saturday submitted its final report in court, duly signed by three officers wherein Senator A. Rehman Malik has been vindicated from the allegations levelled by Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

Earlier Islamabad police has rejected Cynthia Dawn Ritchie application to register FIR against Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Senator A. Rehman Malik and other unknown workers of Pakistan Peoples Party. Police in its investigation report on the complaint of US citizen Ms Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has termed her allegations against Senator A. Rehman Malik as suspicious, unsubstantiated and inadequate for registering an FIR as police found no truth.

The lady appeared in the police station and was cross questioned by the team of police officers and she failed to give any evidence in support of her false claims which were aimed at to harm his reputation.

In police report, Senator A. Rehman Malik comes out clean as the lady failed to prove her false and baseless allegation.

Police report which was submitted to IHC states “In her petition, the petitioner has alleged that she has been receiving threat calls from PPP workers but neither could she provide the phone numbers nor the time of threat has been mentioned and also neither the names of the callers have been written and nor the nature of threat has been stated and she has leveled allegations against without any evidence. It is pertinent to mention that majority of public feels that Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has levelled abruptlyfalse allegations against Senator A. Rehman Malik when he as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior took suomotu on her derogatory and highly defamatory tweet against Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto.

The police investigation categorically stated that in the last paragraph of the petition, it is alleged that she was raped in 2011 but on checking the records it was found that the said person neither had reported such incident to this police station or any at that time nor any complaint was received or filed from the concerned US Embassy. It further stated that neither any report was lodged with the police station nor any written or verbal complaint was ever lodged on any other forum regarding rape.

Police elaborates that allegations such as rape require medical evidence, but she has not approached any police station for medical application at the time of this alleged allegation.

The report states that she could not provide any medical certificate / MLR with complaint to police and the contents of the application are found to be unsubstantiated and no FIR in this regard could be registered on her complaint and there is nothing substantial and no evidence of alleged rape against Rehman Malik.

After the police very clearly report, the position of Senator Rehman Malik in this case stands vindicated and finally truth prevails.

In a separate hearing, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought an explanation from the Ministry of Interior about the status and terms and conditions of the visa issued to US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie, asking it to explain if she was entitled to making political statements. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah sought the explanation while taking up a petition filed by an activist of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The petitioner, Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmed, has adopted in the petition that Ms Ritchie is a foreign national and she has stayed in Pakistan without a valid visa. He sought her deportation. It is the case of the petitioner that Ms Ritchie’s visa had expired and yet concerned authorities are not proceeding against her in accordance with the law.

Justice Athar Minallah also ordered, “An authorised representative shall be nominated by the Secretary Ministry of Interior to appear before this Court on the date fixed and explain whether visa of respondent no.1 has expired. If so then what course is required to be adopted under the law,” he ordered, “

The authorised representative shall also explain whether the terms and conditions of visa issued to a foreign national allows the latter to make statements of political nature as alleged on behalf of the petitioner in case of respondent no.1.”

When contacted the spokesperson of Senator A. Rehman Malik strongly denied all allegations levelled against Senator A. Rehman Malik and termed those as pack of lies with malicious intentions to defame him.

He said that Senator A. Rehman Malik believes in rule of law and hence he has dragged her to the court, adding, that he has already been exonerated by the police in its report yet he has asked the liar lady to face him in the court in the coming weeks.

He said that nation will see a precedent for exemplary punishment in making based on principle of justice for this liar lady.

He said that Senator A. Rehman Malik believes that God is great and rule of law and court proceedings will detect the fake allegation against him.