ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party will meet here Thursday (today) to consider 38 projects worth Rs539 billion, including up-gradation of existing Mainline-I (ML-I) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian for approval.

The second last CDWP of the incumbent government will also consider the construction of 20 small dams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official documents available with The Nation revealed.

The major projects of the agenda is up-gradation of Pakistan Railway's existing Mainline-I (ML-I) and establishment of a dry port near Havelian (Phase-I) which will cost Rs451.024 billion.

Other projects of transport and communication sector include widening and improvement of road from eastern bypass (Pipi Wala) to Tatliali via Emandabad in Gujranwala.

Construction of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Bridge over River Indus with side banks linking N-5 with N-55, including approach road worth Rs9.304 billion, construction of new airport Mansehra-Aerodrome facilities Phase-I worth Rs775 million, construction of structure works of Sohrain Rodh on Baker Road, District Dera Bugti, Alpuri Besham, section of National Highway(N-90) Shangla Rs3.393 billion, construction of road from Katkund to Kalkani Adda Rs144.490 million, widening and improvement of N-5 from Bahawalpur Chowk to Chowk Kumharan worth Rs1.522 billion, construction of road between Sangan and Aab-E-Gum worth Rs2.195 billion and some other small projects.

In the energy sector, the meeting will consider three projects, including distribution of power project for Mepco worth Rs6.229 billion, distribution rehabilitation with project Energy Loss Reduction (ELR) Mepco worth Rs10.275 billion and interconnection of isolated Gwadar/Makran area with national grid system of Pakistan worth Rs14.070 billion.

In the higher education sector, the CDWP will consider seven projects, including strengthening of core network and expansion of Pakistan Education and Research Network (PERN) foot printers through CPEC optical Fiber worth Rs1.998 billion, establishment of Technology Development Centre(TDC) at the University of Agriculture Peshawar worth Rs1.757 billion, establishment of National Centre for livestock breeding genetic and genomics at Arid Agriculture University worth Rs799.409 million, strengthening University of Norowal worth Rs2.6 billion, establishment of National Centre for Basic Science worth Rs2.4 billion, improvement of academic facilities at the University of Karachi Rs2.1 billion, and establishment of a campus of the Government College University Faisalabad at District Chiniot worth Rs1.9 billion.

In the water resources sector, the CDWP will consider 11 projects, including construction of 20 small dams in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa worth Rs15.5 billion, construction of Tuk Storage Dam, Tehsil Wadh, District Khuzdar Rs65 million, construction of Bohir Mass Storage Dam Tehsil Wadh District Khuzdar, construction of Dam at the Aghberg area District Quetta etc.

In the education sector, the CDWP will consider two projects, including establishment of FG Degree College for Boys at Kohat Cantt worth Rs190.404 million and capacity building of Teachers Training Institutions and Training elementary schools teachers in ICT, Fata, GB and AJK. In manpower one project of establishment of Polytechnic Institute for Boys at Skardu worth Rs601.996 million will be considered in the CDWP for approval.



