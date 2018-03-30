Share:

SUKKUR - At least 12 persons including women and children were killed while 12 others sustained injuries when roof of a godown collapsed in Dates Mandi, Rohri near Sukkur on Wednesday.

The deceased, daily wage workers working for an illegally-operating kiln to roast the date-palm fruit, lost their lives due to a gas explosion. The gas leak had occurred as a result of a chemical used in the production process at the kiln.

Just after the incident, Sukkur Division Commissioner Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Raheem Bux Maitlo, SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh, Chairman District Council Sukkur Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Sukkur Tariq Chohan and other officials reached the spot.

Emergency was declared in all the hospitals of Sukkur and Rohri while police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area. Army, Rangers, police, Edhi volunteers and others took part in the rescue work and removed dead bodies and injured from the debris of the godown.

The dead bodies of eight persons identified which included three men namely Abdul Waheed, Lalu, Bahadur and three women namely Bashiran, wife of Abdul Qayoom Shar, Lal Bai, Mukhtiaran, wife of Rasool Bux Khoso, Rozan Khoso and two year old girl Sanam, daughter of Allah Jurio.

While, the injured identified as Mai Hazooran, Aamir Ali, Rasool Bux, Abdul Khalique, Abbas Ali, Ali Gull, Madham, Rashid, Meer Zaheer Abbas and others. They were admitted at taluka hospital Rohri and civil hospital Sukkur where doctors were providing necessary medical treatment.

According to Commissioner Sukkur Division Dr Muhammad Usman Chachar that incident took place due to explosion of boiler from the chemical.

He said further said that the boilers of all the factories were sealed as per directives of Chairman, Sindh Water Commissioner while boiler was being used in the godown illegally and secretly. He said that FIR would be got lodged against those responsible.

He said that we would try to make payment of compensation of those killed and injured in the incident as per rules for which we are in contact with the Sindh chief minister.

The rescue work was continued through heavy machinery at Dates Mandi, Rohri till filing this report.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also concerned over incident and directed to ensure better health facilities to the injured.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair expressed regret at the loss of precious lives and instructed relevant authorities to provide the best-available medical aid to the injured. Sindh Interior Minister Suhail Anwer Sial directed the SSP Sukkur Amjad Shaikh to reached the spot and submit report.

