PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government through KP-EZDMC has submitted proposal on Comprehensive Special Economic Zone to Federal Board of Investment.

The proposal reaffirms and re-iterates government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's position on the inclusion of SEZs in the CPEC Framework.

The position of government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is that Rashakai SEZ - being always the first choice - must be included as a prioritized SEZ in the CPEC framework under the scheme of 'One Project - One Concern - Two Zones under CPEC', i.e. the KP CSEZ, where Hattar SEZ is included also for synergistic, simultaneous, synchronized and balanced development/operation of the two distinct SEZs.

These SEZs are offered along with associated rail cargo centres/logistics hub, and with dedicated power plants. Engagement agreements have been signed with Chinese state companies to achieve this objective. In tabling this, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa intends to cater to the broader national interest, and the interest of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KP government’s principled position is for balanced, equitably distributed economic development. The KP govt trusts that KP's proposal will be fully supported by the Board of Investment for the project's inclusion in the CPEC framework.

KP-EZDMC CEO Saeed Ahmad Khan said "the Comprehensive Special Economic Zone at Rashakai and Hattar will be a game changer for KP by bringing prosperity in the region with thousands of jobs and multibillion dollars of investment."