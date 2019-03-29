Share:

QUETTA - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday was briefed about security situation of the province of Balochistan, pursuance of National Action Plan (NAP), Operation Radd ul Fassad and socioeconomic development projects undertaken as part of Khushal Balochistan Programme.

The Army Chief was given a briefing during his visit to Headquarters Southern Command Quetta, an Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

The Army Chief expressed the satisfaction and hoped that the steps taken under the Khushal Balochistan Programme would help in elevating the overall security and socioeconomic indicators in the province. The COAS said that Balochistan is future of Pakistan and it is our duty to fully assist the government and the people of Balochistan towards a shining future.

Later, the COAS visited School of Infantry and Tactics, Quetta and met with the faculty.

He said Pakistan Army had played an important role for reduction in the internal security threats as well as effective response along borders. The nation acknowledges and fully supports Pakistan Army’s contributions in fight against terrorism and militancy, he said.

“We shall always come up to the expectations of the people of Pakistan who are our real strength,” the COAS added.