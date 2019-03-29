Share:

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will undergo further medical tests on Friday (today) at the Sharif Medical City.

Various tests of heat and kidneys will be conducted to determine the health condition of the erstwhile premier.

Medical examination of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo was held on Thursday (yesterday) as well at the Sharif Medical City and tests were taken.

Dr Adnan, Nawaz Sharif’s personal physician, is also in touch with Dr Lawrence in London and final results of the reports will determine further course of treatment.

It is worth mentioning here that the Supreme Court had on Tuesday granted bail to former premier Nawaz Sharif for six weeks against a surety bond of Rs5 million in a petition filed on medical grounds in Al-Azizia corruption reference; however, with a restriction that he cannot leave the country.

The PML-N supreme leader was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. Besides, he was also disqualified from holding any public office for the period of 10 years. The disqualification will go into effect following his release from jail after serving the seven-year sentence.