Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan laid foundation stone of New Gawadar International Airport (NGIAP) at Gwadar on Friday.

Ambassador of People's Republic of China Yao Jing was also present during the ground breaking ceremony. Earlier, the PM reached Gwadar accompanied by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Jam Kamal Khan, CM Balochistan, Federal Ministers and Parliamentarians.

Gwadar airport project was inducted as an early harvest high priority project of CPEC program in January, 2014. Government of People’s Republic of China has agreed to assist Pakistan for implementation of New Gwadar International Airport Project under Chinese Grant Assistance.

The NGIAP project is part of overall infrastructure development of Balochistan. The airport will be developed as a green-field airport with all modern facilities for safe operation.