LAHORE - Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has accused the federal government of violating rules and set procedures in appointment of two members for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, he said the PTI government had violated relevant articles of the Constitution in more than one ways.

PML-N president said the government violated Article 215(4) by delaying process of appointment of members.

“Letter from the government did not adhere to the intent and spirit of the constitution that clearly states that the names will be forwarded by the Prime Minister to the parliamentary committee in consultation with the Opposition Leader,” he said, adding, “in case of no consensus between the PM and the Leader of the Opposition, each shall forward separate lists for consideration. The parliamentary committee can select any one’s name.”

Shehbaz said unilateral nomination was not permissible as per the constitution. He also pointed out that that the proposed names in PM’s letter were different from the ones mentioned by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his letter. He said the constitutional term of ‘consultation’ with the Opposition too was unambiguous as Supreme Court had already clarified it in PLD 2011 (Supreme Court 365).