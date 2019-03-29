Share:

LAHORE (PR) Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center Peshawar has achieved another millstone towards patients care by starting radio therapy services at the facility. Now to onwards all the patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas will be getting radio therapy treatment near to their home, in SKMCH&RC Peshawar; this is indeed a great day in the history of hospital and for the patients of the province. The new radiation oncology department at the campus is constructed following international standards of this field.