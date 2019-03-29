Share:

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Friday underscored the importance of increasing cultural ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and said the kingdom can utilize the services of local artists, directors and actors.

While speaking to the media in Riyadh, the information minister said, "Pakistan is fully supporting the cultural revival of Saudi Arabia ."

Stating that the "Indus civilization of Pakistan is more than 5,000 years old and we have a diversified and rich cultural history", Chaudhry said, "Our institutions of culture and performing arts are well established and they are ready to extend cooperation to Saudi Arabia . The kingdom can utilize the services of expert calligraphers, artists, directors and film actors of Pakistan."

The information minister urged that Saudi Arabia is keen to increase cultural ties with Pakistan. "A festival by Pakistan will be organised in Saudi Arabia next month which will be attended by large number of Pakistani expatriates," he added.

"Saudi Airlines has been requested to provide Pakistan dramas and films with Arabic dubbing," the information minister shared.

Further, he said, "Relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been improving since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government came into power," he asserted.

Chaudhry stated that the Pakistan government recently waived visa restrictions for Saudi nationals and hoped that a large number of Saudi tourists will visit Pakistan to "experience the scenic beauty of northern areas and other cultural places in the country".

"Two million Pakistanis residing in Saudi Arabia have an important role in the national economy," he said.

Appreciating the role of Saudi Arabia in the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, the information minister said, "Saudi Arabia is a genuine well-wisher of Pakistan".