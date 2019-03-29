Share:

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was taken to Sharif Medical City on Thursday for initial assessment of his cardiac and kidney ailment by a panel of experts.

Board comprising professors of cardiology, medicine, nephrology and urology went through earlier reports and examined Nawaz Sharif. Suggesting complete rest, the board advised PML-N Quaid to visit hospital again on Friday (today) for detailed assessment.

Nawaz Sharif is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharif Medical City, being run by his family.

In two tweets, Maryam Nawaz Sharif shared information about condition of her father and possible treatment plan.

“Recurrent angina and deterioration of renal function are the prime concerns. Further investigation planned tomorrow (Friday) onwards. Advised rest,” one of her tweet reads.

“His renal and cardiac issues are more complicated and serious than what we already know. We shall know conclusively once we are through with the investigations and have the recommendations before us. Till then aggressive and continuous management is crucial,” Maryam Nawaz stated in her second tweet.

PML-N Quaid was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail late Tuesday night after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks on medical ground in the Al-Azizia reference. He, however, cannot leave the country during the period. If extension is needed in case of persistence of any complication, Nawaz Sharif can file a fresh petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).