Former President Asif Ali Zardari Friday questioned the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) jurisdiction over Park Lane Estate reference in his response against the questionnaire that was handed over to him by the NAB.

Asif Ali Zardari took the stance in his reply that the NAB cannot take action against matters of private company according to the law.

The erstwhile president stated that the company was bought in 1989 from Sadruddin Hashwani in which Bilawal Bhutto, Iqbal Memon, Rehmatullah, Muhammad Younus and Altaf Hussain were shareholders.

I owned just 25 percent shares of Park Lane Company, he said. Asif Zardari will submit his reply to NAB next week.