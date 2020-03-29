Share:

ISLAMABAD - Koral police on Saturday arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in attacking a shop with an intention to kill its owner and also recovered weapons from them.

According to police, a citizen Bhai Khan lodged complaint with Koral police station that around eight or 10 persons attacked his shop through firing with an intention to kill him. Following this compliant, SP (Rural) Malik NaeemIqbal assigned the task to SDPO Koral to ensure arrest of assailants.

He constituted a team headed by Station House Officer Ishtiaq Shah, ASI Azam and others to ensure arrest of the criminals.

The police team conducted successful operation and succeeded to arrest seven persons involved in attacking the shop and recovered one Kalashnikov and 30-bore pistol from their possession.

They have been identified as Pervez, Ehtesham, Babar, Khuram, Jameel, Ejaz and Mubashir while further investigation is underway from them.

They were also found to be involved in various criminal incidents and DIG (Operations) WaqarUddin Syed appreciated the performance of the police besides announcement of cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.