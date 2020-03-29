Share:

PESHAWAR - Surgical Specialist and Manager Dr. Wisal Mah­mood Khan Saturday visited different isola­tion centres and BHU at sub-disrtict Bannu and sub-district Lak­ki to inspect the protec­tion tools for doctors on duty and facilities provi­sion for CARONA infect­ed patients in these ar­eas.

Dr. Wisal has been ap­pointed as inspector for merged area by Sec­retary Health KP. Dur­ing his visit, Dr. Wisal Mahmood Khan showed satisfaction over the fa­cilities and appreciat­ed medical staff for their courageous duty round the clock.

As desired by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, he said that the government has taken all out steps to facilities the people of the merged areas who were earlier been ignored