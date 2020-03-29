Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday sealed a collection centre and suspended services of a laboratory for violating its directions for using rapid testing instead of the recommended PCR of the suspected Covid-19 cases.

As per details, it had come to the notice of the PHC that Lab One was carrying out rapid diagnostics and serological tests – not considered up to the standards – for detection of Covid-19. A PHC team sealed its Collection Centre in Garden Town, whereas services were suspended at its main branch, located on Multan Road.

Earlier, the PHC had directed all the public and private laboratories to refrain from carrying out false-negative tests as it could lead to local transmission and a large scale outbreak. This was in pursuance to a letter from the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, which was issued in line with the recommendations of the National Institute of Health. The Institute had not recommended any rapid screening tests for the diagnosis of Covid-19 infections and endorsed only PCR-based testing for the detection of Covid-19.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has been requested to direct the District Health Authorities to take action against the labs violating the instructions and guidelines provided by the relevant departments, and may seal the premises, if required.