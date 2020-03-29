Share:

SWABI - In pursuance to the deci­sion of the government in wake of Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic and stop spread of virus by taking precautionary as well as emergency mea­sures, the district police yesterday sealed the coro­navirus-infected area in village Murghuz and Zeda.

On the directives of Dis­trict Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid, the local police by taking strict se­curity measures declared quarantine centres in Marghuz and Zeda areas sealed fearing outbreak of pandemic corona virus.

The district police also restricted public trans­port within and from all four sides of the dis­trict, while strict direc­tives were issued to local people not to come out of their homes. The police personnel, performing duties in the quarantine centres, were provided proper protection suits against corona virus. It is to be mentioned here that the police cops wearing protective suits are also performing duties at the Bacha Khan Medical Hos­pital Shah Mansoor.