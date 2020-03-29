SWABI - In pursuance to the decision of the government in wake of Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic and stop spread of virus by taking precautionary as well as emergency measures, the district police yesterday sealed the coronavirus-infected area in village Murghuz and Zeda.
On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid, the local police by taking strict security measures declared quarantine centres in Marghuz and Zeda areas sealed fearing outbreak of pandemic corona virus.
The district police also restricted public transport within and from all four sides of the district, while strict directives were issued to local people not to come out of their homes. The police personnel, performing duties in the quarantine centres, were provided proper protection suits against corona virus. It is to be mentioned here that the police cops wearing protective suits are also performing duties at the Bacha Khan Medical Hospital Shah Mansoor.