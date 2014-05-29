RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said come what may, his party would not allow the government to privatize the national flag carrier Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

“We will never allow government to play havoc with the national institutions,” he said while inaugurating the election office of PTI’s group PIA Employees Insaaf Front at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, PIAEIF Central President Arshad Sinhu, President Malik Nasir Hussain Awan, and PTI Punjab Labor Wing President Muhammad Hussain were also present.

Imran said that PTI would defend the rights of laborers and would also make PIA a profit generating institution. “Those who are planning to privatize important institutions like PIA are living in fool’s paradise.

PTI will not let them destroy the institutions,” the PTI Chief said adding that the PIA employees should stand along with his party and to vote for PIAEIF President Malik Nasir Hussain and his team in elections.

He said that he would be with PIA employees in any hard time and would not play on back foot in the time of need.