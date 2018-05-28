Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan football players’ preparations for Asian Games kick-started with Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nagueira trying to improve the skills of the players while trainer Jose Roberto Portella’s is focusing on their fitness.

The training camp for the preparation of the Asian Games football began on May 25 in Lahore while its activities are now in full swing. Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nagueira and trainer Jose Roberto Portella along with local staff have chalked out the plan for the training. Blend of experienced and new emerging talented players have been collected from the Challenge Cup in Karachi.

The selected players include Ghazanfar Yasin, Mahdi Hassan, M Sohail, Safyan Asif, M Sohail Khan, Mansoor Khan, Faisal (PAF), Muzammil Hussain, Abdul Basit, Saadat Hussain, Omar Hayat, Mohsin Ali, M Bilal, Ali Azir, Adeel Ali, Ahmad Fahim, Ramamam Babar, M Ahmed (Wapda), Arsalan Ali, M Shahid, Omir Ali, Rajib Ali, Abdul Qadir Khan, Yousuf, M Adil, Danish Hamid (KRL), Ehsanullah, Saqib Hanif, Tanvir Mumtaz, Mahmood Khan, Sadam Hussain, Saadullah, Abdul Razaq, Habib Rahman, Waqar Baloch, Amjad Hussain (SSGC), Istaqlal (PPL), Shahbaz Younas (Army), Mubashar (State Life), Ali Khan, Waseem, Zain, Zaid Omar, Nauman (PCCA), Usman Khan, Faisal Iqbal, Sana, Maqbool, Munir Junior, Sher Ali (NBP), Riaz Ahmed, M Rasool, Murtaza Hussain, Waseem Shahzad (KE), M Usman Muhkam, Shahzeb Massoud, Noveed Ahmed and Basit Amin.

Coach Jones Antonio Nagueira is active to improve the skills of players while trainer Jose Roberto Portella is focused on bringing fitness to international level. Due to Ramadan, training has been scheduled in lights at Town Model Town Ground. The Asian Games will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2 while Pakistan football team will participate in SAFF Cup.

PFF president Faisal Salat Hayat expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the ongoing training camp in Lahore. “The players are being provided with proper coaching and facilities for the preparation of international events. I hope the players will be trained well for the mega event,” he added.